MARATHON MONDAYS: Continued Support of Operation Welcome Home

For its third year, the Morgantown Marathon will continue to benefit Operation Welcome home and its efforts to help veterans.

“The support that comes from the marathon is just extravagant,” said Program Manager Brett Simpson.

Support that non-profit Operation Welcome relies on as it helps area veterans and their dependents navigate barriers to finding employment.

“It’s going to benefit those that raised their hand, took their oath of honor and said I’ll serve this country till whatever challenges face me,” said Morgantown Marathon Race Director Jamie Summerlin. “This is a great opportunity for us to say thank you and to run a great race in a great town in a great state and give thanks back to our heroes.”

Summerlin added that the group’s services are not just for veterans who have recently gotten out of the military. They also work with older veterans.

The organization prepares veterans with resume classes, mock interviews and other skills. It also has classes about managing veteran benefits. After preparation, Operation Welcome Home brings in area companies for open interviews, job fairs and more.

“When I talk about bringing the veterans to their establishments or organizations for employment, I talk about the skills sets that the veterans have,” Simpson said. “They’re dependable. They’re able to follow direction. They’re able to work uh without direct supervision. Take they take lead when need be in absence of orders. They’re able to take charge and get the jobs done.”

Simpson added that the work of Operation Welcome Home would not be possible without the willingness of area businesses to hire veterans.

Since it was founded in 2012, Operation Welcome Home has helped around 280 veterans find full-time employment and over twice that find part-time work or event specific work.

But it’s not just jobs; veterans also form bonds and friendships.

“I just love the general support they give,” said Air Force veteran Paul Smith. “They do so many community activities with the West Virginia Black Bears and going to the Pirates games and stuff like that. I just like that support.”

Smith also received help from Operation Welcome Home making the connections to find his current job with WVU Medicine.

“Each day that I even am able to help a veteran, whether be answer a question or put them back to work, just answer that phone call that days a success,” Simpson said. “99 percent of my days are great.”

For more information about the work of Operation Welcome Home visit welcomehomewv.com.

For more information on the Morgantown Marathon, visit morgantownmarathon.com.