Pierpont Focuses on Recent High School Graduates

Although the school year has just started, many high school seniors are already thinking about their post graduate plans.

And for all West Virginia high school graduates, those plans can include Pierpont Community and Technical College because of the school's open enrollment policy.

But now Pierpont is even more focused on targeting Mountain State recent high school graduates to bring up the 49.5 percent college going rate.

"With a more educated population we attract more businesses to the area, with more businesses we have higher income rates for the population that's here. With higher income rates you have a higher tax base and more money goes into education it builds up our communities and it brings West Virginia up from the bottom," said Brian Floyd, provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Pierpont officials said they are also open to working with high school graduates from past years and those with GEDs.