"Back Fork" Film Being Made in West Virginia

A new film being made in West Virginia will show the struggles of opioid addiction.

“Back Fork” has been filming in Monongalia, Preston and Marion Counties this month.

“If you’re from West Virginia like I am, like we are this is not something that’s a new topic for us. We’ve been hearing about it for years,” said Josh Stewart, a Webster County native who wrote “Back Fork” and is also directing and acting in the film.

It tells the story of a couple who loses a child and the events that unfold to deal with the tragedy.

“The real point of it is showing how bad things can happen to good people,” said Jeffery Tinnell, one of the film’s producers.

He and his brother Robert Tinnell are also from West Virginia.

“People have been open. They’ve been excited about it,” Tinnell continued. “The local governments as well as the obviously the state of West Virginia has been very supportive. We’re part of the film tax incentive, which is a big key of allowing this film to be shot here as well as having it be financed and come to a reality.”

No only has “Back Fork” used several local locations for filming, it also employed several other West Virginians on the production team.

“Anytime you can go home to tell a story about your home, about where you come from it’s an amazing thing,” said Stewart.” Coming back here the level of cooperation that we’ve had in Fairmont and Morgantown and that we’ll have in Webster in a couple of days is second to none.”

He and the rest of the crew hope the film raises awareness of the epidemic in hopes of one day finding a solution.

“Above and beyond just hearing a report on the 6:00 news about it, I thought if we tell the story in this way, it’s just a different way to shine a light on what’s happening and hopefully with that we can strike some sort of emotional chord that can help progress the story,” explained Stewart.

“It impacts a lot of us, our family members,” Tinnell added. “Just being aware how it can affect you, how it can affect your family members and not being afraid to ask for help.”

Stewart is known for his roles on USA’s “Shooter”. He also has a recurring role on “Criminal Minds”.

Also featured in the film is actress A.J. Cook, also known for her work on “Criminal Minds”, Agnes Bruckner, and West Virginia native David Selby, among others.

They hope to submit “Back Fork” to the Sundance Film Festival and it will be available for distribution early next year.