Grafton Offers Drive-Thru Flu Shots

With the end of the summer season comes the start of flu season.

The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department has an innovative way to give flu shots this year.

The health department will be hosting a drive-thru flu shot event September 8 at Grafton First Baptist Church to give flu shots in minutes, and test their emergency preparedness in the event that the county has to administer a large amount of medicine in a short period of time.

"What this will do will allow us to test our abilities to mass dispense vaccinations antibiotics any other type of medications that might be needed should there be any type of viral outbreak, terrorist attack, any other type of emergency disaster," said Shawn Thorn, threat preparedness coordinator.

Flu shots will cost $30 but no one will be turned away.

"We wanted to make it as accessible as possible to the community. Some of the elderly and some of the people who are working don't always have time to come into the clinic," said Angela Flowers, public health nurse manager.

To learn more about the drive-thru flu shots, click here.