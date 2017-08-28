Morgantown Police Arrest Man on Burglary Charge

On August 25, Morgantown Police Department detectives identified a male involved in a burglary earlier this month and obtain warrants for his arrest.

Victor Panico, 27, of Morgantown, allegedly entered a residents on Grant Avenue on August 14 at approximately 9:41 p.m. The residents told police that a man entered their home and began to assault them with his fits and threw a lawn chair at them, police said.

Panico was previously arrested for robbery charges by the WVU Police Department and was in custody at the time that the warrant was issued, according to a press release.

Panico has been arrested with a burglary charge and remains at the North Central Regional Jail.



