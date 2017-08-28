Highland Adventist School Bands Birds

Highland Adventist School students, teachers, and families headed to Dolly Sods Allegheny Front Bird Migration Observatory for a weekend of outdoor recreation and bird banding.

Mesh nets were set up along the ridge line to catch incoming birds and later released after banding. Students learned about different species of birds and the migration habits of some of West Virginia native species.

“We always want young people to be interested in nature and birds so we do our best to teach everything that we can. They really get thrilled about petting the birds, and they want to hold them, and we do allow some of them to hold them while we release them,” said Master Bander Todd Schnopp.

Volunteers help band birds at Dolly Sods from August 12 through October 7 during weekend early morning hours.