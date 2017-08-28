'Women on Target' Teaches Gun Safety

Brassmasters Pistol Club and the National Rifle Association (NRA) hosted a class at Whitehorse Firearms and Outdoor Education Center in Barbour County to teach women basic gun handling and safety procedures and marksmanship skills.

“Some of these ladies have never shot guns before; they’ve never shot rifles or anything before and it just gives them a little bit more to learn,” said NRA Instructor Robert Herbold.

“They can get familiar with all the different guns and that way they can be a little bit safer. You know, we promote safety and we want women to feel comfortable around themselves and also other people with these firearms,” continued Herbold.

Women are learning proper safety procedures, how to set up a sight alignment, as well as some comfort ability in handling firearms.

Instructors taught the women how to safely pick up a gun or hand one to another person and how to unload and reload a gun. They also mentored them on choosing a firearm unique to their needs and comfort.

“We try to show them the difference between a pump-action shotgun or a slide-action shotgun and a semiautomatic, how to load them, how to shoot them. The guns won’t hurt you,” said Instructor Ed Tenney.

According to the NRA, more women are picking up a gun for the first time and learning to shoot. “Women on Target” clinics address safe firearm handling, proper firearm storage, and basic marksmanship through methods that are specific to the needs of women.

“After they see themselves shooting after they see a productive group on a target, it helps them gain a little bit of confidence in what they’re doing,” finished Herbold.

Many women are buying guns for self-defense without getting any training. "Women on Target" clinics are great opportunities to learn proper grip, stance, sight alignment, maintenance, and a gun's functions.