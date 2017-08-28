Ex-Police Officer Accused of Beating Woman in West Virginia

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) - A former police officer accused of beating a woman in West Virginia is facing felony charges.

Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports a former Bluefield police officer who left the department in 1994 waived the time limit for a preliminary hearing Aug. 21 on charges of malicious wounding and domestic battery.

A criminal complaint filed by police patrolman B.M. Lambert says a woman told officers she was beaten by 59-year-old Ted Walter Hatfield at a home in the early morning hours of Aug. 13.

Lambert says her face and clothing were covered in blood. She told officers Hatfield threw her down in the driveway, hit her head off the ground multiple times and kicked her in the rib-area. Hatfield told officers the victim fell twice in the garage after exiting his truck.

Information from: Bluefield Daily Telegraph, http://www.bdtonline.com

