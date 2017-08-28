13 West Virginia Counties Owe $5.5M in Late Jail Bills

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia officials say 13 counties are more than 90 days past due on their payments to house inmates at the state's regional jails, with late bills totaling around $5.5 million.



The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety spokesman Jim Messina says the past due payments has put a strain on the Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority, and an increase in the per diem rate to cover costs would hurt counties that are paid up on their bills. The RJA board will revisit the per diem rate in October.



County commissions currently pay $48.25 per inmate per day for regional jail inmates who are arrested within their counties.



Messina says counties get assistance from the Treasurer's Office's Regional Jail Operations Partial Reimbursement Fund to offset the jail bills.



