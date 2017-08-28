Walk to End Alzheimer's Sign Ups Kick Off

The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's sign up kicked off Monday.

Representatives from the Alzheimer's Association Office set up in the Mountainlair to encourage students to be a part of this event.

The Alzheimer's Association is looking to raise $72,000 and to have over 96 teams signed up. The association hopes to creates awareness and raises funds for the disease through this event.

"It's a family event, so you could bring your children out, your parents out, and anybody can come attend. It's free to attend, we just encourage fundraising and donations," said Christina Beck, Northern Regional Coordinator of the Alzheimer's Association.

The walk will be held on October 15 at the WVU Coliseum. To sign up to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer's, click here.