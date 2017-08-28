Flood Ruling Map Changes Lead to Demolition of Home in Preston County

A change in a flood ruling map by FEMA is leading to the demolition of a home in Preston County.

The Wilson home which is located on Camp Dawson Road in Preston County no longer complies with requirements of the flood maps and is said to be 13 feet under water.

Four local contractors bid on this demolition and commission approved a bid of $17,700 from Solo Crane INC. on Monday morning.

"It's an unfortunate thing that this is what had to happen to a very beautiful home, but that was the resolution that , the best thing that we could see happen would be that FEMA would buy the property with the stipulation that the house be torn down," said Dave Price, Preston County Commission.

This property was purchased by FEMA for $270,000.