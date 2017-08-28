Preston County Sheriff's Office Seek Information on Stolen Camper

The Preston County Sheriff's Office received a report of a stolen camper on Saturday, August 26 from North Preston Highway in the Glade Farms area.

The camper is a 2010 Keystone Springdale with registration number #WVR87185 with a blue and gold WV tire cover. A passerby reported seeing two white males hooking the camper to a "newer model" gray Chevrolet single axle pickup truck on Friday, August 25 at approximately 5:15 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

The camper was last seen on Dennis Road heading north into Pennsylvania.

If you have seen this camper or have any information regarding this situation, please contact the Preston County Sheriff's Office at (304) 329-1611.