West Virginia Bell Ringing to Honor 'Rosie the Riveters'

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A Labor Day event will celebrate U.S. working women during World War II.

The Charleston-based nonprofit group Thanks! Plain and Simple says in a news release it is organizing bell ringing events statewide at 1 p.m. on Sept. 4.

They will take place at the state Capitol in Charleston, the Mountain Lakes Amphitheater in Flatwoods, the Harpers Ferry Woman's Club, Pullman Square in Huntington, and at Rowlesburg's Szilagyi Center for Visual and Performing Arts.

Millions of women worked at defense plants to supply the U.S. war effort. Their real lives were behind the cultural icon known as Rosie the Riveter. Thanks! Plain and Simple has worked to preserve their stories for future generations.



Online:



http://www.thanksplainandsimple.org

