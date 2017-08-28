West Virginia Rafting Company to Hold Free Trip on Elk River

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia rafting company is offering a free trip on the Elk River on Labor Day.

The nonprofit West Virginia Rivers Coalition says in a news release that outfitter ACE Adventure Resort will conduct the 3.5-mile trip on Sept. 4 that will finish up at Charleston's Coonskin Park, where a picnic with live music will be held afterward.

The coalition says the trip is open to kayaks, canoes, rafts and anything else that floats. ACE Adventure will have a limited number of seats on its rafts as part of the flotilla and will have a free shuttle service.

ACE Adventure spokesman Haynes Mansfield says the trip calls attention to the importance of protecting West Virginia's rivers.

