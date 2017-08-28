West Virginia Rafting Company to Hold Free Trip on Elk River - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

West Virginia Rafting Company to Hold Free Trip on Elk River

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia rafting company is offering a free trip on the Elk River on Labor Day.

The nonprofit West Virginia Rivers Coalition says in a news release that outfitter ACE Adventure Resort will conduct the 3.5-mile trip on Sept. 4 that will finish up at Charleston's Coonskin Park, where a picnic with live music will be held afterward.

The coalition says the trip is open to kayaks, canoes, rafts and anything else that floats. ACE Adventure will have a limited number of seats on its rafts as part of the flotilla and will have a free shuttle service.

ACE Adventure spokesman Haynes Mansfield says the trip calls attention to the importance of protecting West Virginia's rivers.

Online:

www.WVRivers.org/Elkspedition

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.