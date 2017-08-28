ALDI to Offer More Than 200 Jobs During Hiring Spree

(WOWK) - ALDI is looking to fill over 200 positions across Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia at its hiring event on August 28, 2017.

Every Ohio ALDI store, as well as nearby Kentucky and West Virginia locations in the Tri-State area, will be holding an hiring event on Monday, August 28, 2017 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 a.m. 7 p.m.

ALDI's wages and benefits are higher than the national average for the retail industry, and much higher than the Ohio, Kentucky or West Virginia minimum wage (wages start at $11.50/hour).

The hiring events are in support of the ongoing growth of ALDI in the region.

Locations where hiring events take place include every Ohio ALDI store, as well as stores in Ashland, Kentucky, and Charleston, Dunbar, Huntington, Hurricane, and Vienna in West Virginia.

Job requirements needed to apply:

High school diploma or GED preferred

Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday - Sunday

Retail experience preferred

Drug screening and background check

Ability to lift 45 pounds

ALDI staff averaging more than 25 hours a week are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage