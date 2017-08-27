Film Seminar Teaches Individuals how to be Assistant Directors

A film seminar was held in Elkins on Saturday, where individuals learned how to be Assistant Directors, which is the right hand man to directors on a film set.

"They are the managers of the set, the right hand person to the Stephen Spielbergs and the George Lucas's of the world," said Event Coordinator Barbara McQuain.

The owner of Film Industry Training Seminars, or FITS, made his way to West Virginia to speak about the assistant directing position in the film industry and the various positions within that department.

"I pepper it with tales from the field, things that I've learned through the years that nobody tells you. And so what I would say to them is that they're getting not only the practical education of the job itself, but they're getting a little bit more than that," said Kenny Chaplin, owner of FITS. "Things that nobody really talks about, in terms of how to deal with the cast and how to deal with the crew and how to manage the set."

"We run the entire crew, and all of the sets. Make sure that people are coming in and out at the right times. It's a great training program and this is actually a really important position because there's so much with details and time management that's involved, you have to be a very organized person to do this type of job," said Steve Kwiatkowski, Vice President of the West Virginia Film Makers Guild.

The goal of this seminar is to build workforce training within West Virginia so that more films can be brought to the area.

"Now that the film office doesn't exist, there's a grassroots effort by the West Virginia Film Makers Guild and by the locals themselves to build that crew base now that they don't have that office, so I just followed up on the training I did previously and came out here on a whim that people would be interested in what we're doing," said Kenny Chaplin.

