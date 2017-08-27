West Virginia Pop Culture Conference Held at Mylan Park

Sunday was a good day to be a fan of comic books, video games and collectables .

The community center at Mylan Park hosted the West Virginia Pop Culture Conference, where fans of all different kinds of collectables gather to buy, sell, trade and enjoy the sights.

From jewelry, to Nintendo games, to a giant Pillsbury Doughboy from Ghostbusters, there was something for everyone. Many local businesses, like Star Port Arcade and Pub, set up booths and tables in order to better connect with the community.

"We’re looking at throwing really awesome parties and we have a lot of great people here, and a lot of great venues here that we can network with, so, for us personally, it’s a great way of getting our brand out," said Jonathan McGee, Assistant Manager of Star Port located in Morgantown.

The event wrapped up Sunday evening.