304 Jeep Club Hosts Charity Event

The 304 Jeep Club did its part to try and help out the community on Sunday by raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The local organization, made up of 2,200 West Virginians, teamed up with the Clarksburg Fire Department to host a day of fun in Clarksburg.

The event included food, entertainment for children and a raffle, all of which were donated for the cause.

Club Administrator, Michael Kingston thought it important to recognize the Clarksburg firefighters and help support their charitable goals.

"Our club is all about giving back to the community and, as part of that, we’ve been doing a lot for the local police officers and the fraternal order of police," he said. "This year we thought it would be good to support our local firefighters as well.”

100% of the proceeds from the day’s event were donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.