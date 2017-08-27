1 Person Taken to Hospital After Overnight Accident - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

1 Person Taken to Hospital After Overnight Accident

By Kathryn Ghion, Monongalia and Preston County Reporter/Weekend Anchor
One person was transported by ambulance to United Hospital Center after a single vehicle accident in Marion County. 

According to Marion County 911, the accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Tims Run Road. 

No world on that person's condition. 

The Worthington Fire Department and Marion County Rescue Squad Responded. 

Marion County Sheriff's Department is investigating.

