1 Person Taken to Hospital After Overnight Accident

One person was transported by ambulance to United Hospital Center after a single vehicle accident in Marion County.
According to Marion County 911, the accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Tims Run Road.
No world on that person's condition.
The Worthington Fire Department and Marion County Rescue Squad Responded.
Marion County Sheriff's Department is investigating.
Stay with 12 News for updates.
Clarksburg Studio
