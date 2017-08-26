Palatine Park Hosts Movie Night

Families came out to movie night at Palatine Park that was sponsored by the Marion County Commission, Fairmont Public Library as well as others.

Lego Batman was the feature film for the kids. This movie is part of a summer series of movies in the park. Events Director, John Provins, said the whole community is getting involved in the park as well as other organizations getting involved

“Lots of families starting to show up and have already showed up and all over the place, there is food vendors in the parking lot, and we’re ready to go,” said Provins.

Provins also added four years ago when movie in the park got started MCPARC did not know from week to week if there was going to be a crowd or not. He said now crowds show up whether something is happening or not at the park.

“We’ve just this summer started coming down and making use of it (the park), my dad has actually come and he’ll call and say ‘what’s going on at Palatine’ so we’ve been coming and enjoying it, the last few weeks especially,” said Debbie Cooper, a resident of Fairmont.

Cooper said having movie in the park for the kids is nice because it’s a free activity, and that her grandchildren really enjoy it and its something that’s fun for the whole family.