1 Flown to Hospital After Accident in Marion County

One person was transported by helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital after a vehicle accident in Farmington.
It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
No word on their condition.
The Marion County Rescue Squad and the Fairmont Fire Department responded.
Marion County Sheriff's Department is investigating.
