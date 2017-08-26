1 Flown to Hospital After Accident in Marion County - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

1 Flown to Hospital After Accident in Marion County

By Kathryn Ghion
One person was transported by helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital after a vehicle accident in Farmington. 

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. 

No word on their condition. 

The Marion County Rescue Squad and the Fairmont Fire Department responded. 

Marion County Sheriff's Department is investigating. 

