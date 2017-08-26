Harrison County Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday

Josephine Lauderman, of Harrison County celebrated her 100th birthday with family and lots of friends surrounding her on Saturday at Muriale's Italian Restaurant in Fairmont.

Lauderman said she has found memories of growing up in the county and working on her family’s farm. She's lived in Bridgeport for 66 years, and said that working hard has been her key to good health.

“I’m just a farm girl and I did farm work, then I worked at the Hope Federal Credit Union for 30 years, so then I retired,” said Lauderman.

Lauderman is the oldest living member of her family and said it’s wonderful to be able to celebrate being around for 100 years. She added that she’s proud of her son who is a doctor and stays with her to help out.