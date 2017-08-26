Community Learns About Native American Heritage at Mountain Spirit Pow Wow



"It lets people come and experience the Native American Culture. The music, the dancing, the beautiful regalia, the Indian fry bread, it just, it's more of a family atmosphere," said Phyllis Bruce, organizer of the Mountain Spirit Pow Wow.

The special event is a gathering of nations.

"All tribes come together to dance to sing, and honor God the Creator. Everyone is invited. The circle is God's Circle, so it belongs to everybody. Were just here sharing the songs and the dance and anyone that wants to come out and have some fun," said Master of Ceremonies Rick Bird.

Head Male Dancer, Glenn McGahan, travels from Akron Ohio every year to be a part of this event.

"We've learned many songs sitting on Rick's drum and the bird chopper drum. It's a big happy family. We get to meet other nations and learn their ways, and share in all of that," said McGahan.

For decades, the Mountain Spirit Pow Wow has been an opportunity for tribes to gather and learn more about one another.

"There are many different nations here, I'm Cherokee, Rick Bird, the host drum, is also Cherokee and he brings a lot of the family up, so we get to learn a little bit more about our heritage through Rick. He's been Good Will Ambassador for the Cherokee people for many years," McGahan said.

There are many aspects of this Pow Wow that people enjoy, from the artisans that make Native American style jewelry to story tellers and the Native American Indian Heritage Museum, bthere are a few that top the list.

"There's two favorites. One is the Native American Fry Bread because we make an Indian taco which is like a meal. And the other is the drumming and the dancing, it's captivating," said Phyllis Bruce.

The Mountain Spirit Pow Wow will still be happening Sunday, August 27, from noon to 5 P.M. at the Mason Dixon Historical Park.