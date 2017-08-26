'Be a Hero for Kids 5K' Benefits Mon County Child Advocacy Center

Runners were able to dress in their favorite Super Hero gear in the 'Be a Hero for Kids 5K' held Saturday morning.

This race benefits the Mon County Child Advocacy Center.

Organizers of the event say it's important to hold these community functions where families can enjoy fun activities for all ages.

"But to also raise awareness about the importance of talking to your children about body safety at an early age, and different ways that folks can in their everyday lives, use tools to prevent child abuse in our community as a whole," said Marissa Russell, Mon County Child Advocacy Center.

The 'Be a Hero For Kids 5 K' is one of two major fundraisers that the Mon County Advocacy Center Holds every year.