Car Lovers Showcase Classics at Annual High Street Cruise-In

Car lovers of all ages were able to gather together Saturday at the High Street Cruise-In.

Over 70 cars of all makes and models lined the street for this event.

It was free for the public to attend and view all of the cars while enjoying oldies music provided by the Dream Machines Car Club.

This annual event is hosted by Main Street Morgantown.

"Just everybody come down and hang out on the street, let the people see what we've got, and familiarize themselves with the cars and talk to the guys that own them. Any of the guys will talk to you about their cars or anything," said event organizer Tom Milam. "It's just a way to get people out and get people downtown and let them know what's going on in downtown Morgantown."

Beginning next year, the Dream Machines Car Club will be hosting a Cruise In the third Wednesday of every month on High Street.