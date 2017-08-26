In Step Dance and Fitness Opens New Location

In Step Dance and Fitness opened up a new location in Stonewood on Saturday to satisfy the growing needs of the company.

In Step Dance and Fitness has been around for 17 years in its old location.

The studio offers dance and fitness classes for kids and adults, as well as stressing community outreach projects, such as volunteering at retirement homes.

Owner Kim bell describes how In will be using the new space.

“We have 65 classes a week on our schedule right now, so we have three fully functional dance studio rooms, plus a personal trainer studio that will be in use every single day, she said. "We are just looking to keep growing and building our program."

In Step Dance and Fitness's goal is to tie wellness and fitness into dance programs.