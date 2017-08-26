39th Annual Italian Heritage Festival Kicks Off with Pasta Cook-Off

If you were hungry in Clarksburg on Saturday you were in luck.

The 39th Annual Italian Heritage Festival Pasta Cook-Off at Jackson Square drew a huge crowd, with pasta being dished out left and right.

A team of judges was tasked with handing out the award for best pasta.

Bridgeport local, Danny Hathaway said he was happy to hand out pasta to honor his grandmother and her recipe.

“It's fun just to kind of remember and see all the relatives that come by, and see her picture, and their eyes light up and it's just nice to see," he said.

The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival begins on September 1.

For a schedule of events, visit their website.