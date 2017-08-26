Taste of the Mountains Winery Run Held Saturday

The 4th Annual Taste of the Mountains Winery Run was held Saturday in Bridgeport, and was a good chance for bikers to hit the open road for a good cause.

The event, sponsored by the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center, raises money for the organization. It provides help to abused, endangered or neglected children.

The day’s festivities included a 100-mile motorcycle loop, as well as food, drinks and raffle items. Program Coordinator, Patty Saunders believes the money really helps children in need

“They need help with medical health, with counseling services, they need help with someone just advocating and being there and listening to their story, and that money helps with that," she said. "To help a child in the community, the bikers really believe in helping children, helping whatever cause they can help."

The Harrison County Child Advocacy Center always welcomes donations from the community.