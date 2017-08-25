Man Dead After Mining Accident in Randolph County

One man is dead after a mining accident in Randolph County.

According to United Coal Company Owen Mark Jones was fatally injured at approximately 2:00 Friday afternoon at Carter Roag mine complex in Mill Creek.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

Jones is survived by his wife, 2 children and 5 grandchildren.

In a statement, UCC offered its deepest condolences to the family in this difficult time.

Governor Jim Justice and the First Lady also issued the following statement Friday evening on Jones's passing:

"Cathy and I are deeply saddened at the news of the death of one of our miners. It is especially heartbreaking to learn that this family has been devastated twice in the last 11 years by losing loved ones in the mines. Our prayers are with the Jones family, their friends and all of our dedicated miners in West Virginia."

