Tucker County Boulder Park Opens

The first ever boulder park east of the Mississippi river opened Friday in Tucker County.

The Tucker County Boulder Park is a publicly owned park and operated by the Town of Davis. Tucker Community Foundation is hopeful the park will act as an outdoor recreation venue for residents and tourist while acting as a trail connector with the Allegheny Highlands Trail.

“It’s the first project. As well as, with this development, we developed an endowment fund for the community EMS services and we’re doing additional stuff here at the park down the road for additional builds. It’s a nice opportunity for the community to actually see that we actually produced something out of all our work over the past four years.”

The project was funded by grants and private donations. The four-year long project is not yet complete and will need additional funding for the third and final boulder.