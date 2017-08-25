Big Timber Brewing Receives Rural Development Funding

Senator Joe Manchin announced $157,634 in grant funding from the USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program for four rural West Virginia businesses.

Big Timber Brewing Company in Elkins received nearly $15,000 and will be using the funds to install more efficient windows and chiller at the commercial brewing site. Sam Mauzy of Big Timber Brewing is happy the state has been so supportive of the company.

“We applied for a grant; we bought this building, to update to energy efficient windows, insulation, heating system, things like that as well as eventually put solar on it. We recently got accepted for that. We’ve been pretty lucky to get along pretty well with the state so far, and they’ve helped us out when needed,” said Mauzy.

The company plans to install more energy efficient equipment in the near future and is looking forward to the opening at the new location.