Tucker County Fair Preps for Livestock Sale

Families were at Camp Kidd in Tucker County on Friday setting up for the Tucker County Fair festivities, which will be held August 26-27.
The Fair started Tuesday, August 22 with 4-H live stock weigh-ins and exhibits and the Queen Daphne, Junior, and Teen Pageants.
The 4-H and FFA Livestock Sale will be the highlight of Saturday’s events and the barn will be set up for pet shows and mini horses.
For a full schedule of events, visit the Tucker County Fair on Facebook.
Clarksburg Studio
