Randolph County Fair Hosts Fourth Graders

Randolph County’s fourth-grade students visited the Randolph County Fair at Camp Pioneer in Beverly for a field trip on Friday.

Students got to pet and learn more about animals. They were also shown how to keep bees and got to explore the corn maze and pumpkin patch.

The fair started on August 23 and will last through the weekend.

Friday night will feature a rodeo presented by Buckin B Cattle Company and a craft show in the Dakan Arena.

For a full schedule of events for the weekend, visit the Randolph County Fair website.