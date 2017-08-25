Clarksburg Man Denied Bond in Death of Ohio Woman

A Clarksburg man charged with the death of an Ohio woman was denied bond Thursday.

Daniel Amsler, 55, requested $200,000 bond in a hearing on July 28 with Judge Thomas Bedell in Harrison County Circuit Court. At the time, Bedell decided he wanted to review the case more thoroughly before making a decision.

Bedell issued an order Thursday denying Amsler bond on charges of murder and conspiracy for the death of Keyairy Wilson, 30. Wilson was staying with Amsler and Elizabeth Jenkins in the North View area of Clarksburg when she was last seen on March 20, according to police. Her body was found on April 1 in a wooded area in Barbour County, police said.

Prosecutors said Amsler, Jenkins, and Warren Hall killed Wilson in a robbery-type incident and that the nature of the crime does not warrant bond.

Amsler's attorneys argued that he has ties to the community and has no significant criminal history.

Bedell said there is substantial evidence against Amsler and that the urge to abscond is believed to be present, so he denied to set bond.

Harrison County Circuit Court Judge James Matish denied to set bond for Warren Hall, who is also charged with murder and conspiracy for Wilson's death. Jenkins has yet to seek bond.