WVDEP-REAP Tire Collections Set for Fall

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is holding several tire collections across the state this fall.

The first was held on Friday in Randolph County at Leslie Equipment Company on Route 33.

Residents are able to dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for the county they are dropping off to.

The tires must be off the rims and only car and light truck tires. Saturday's disposal will be held in Dailey at Tygart Valley Transfer station and Barbour County will be holding one at the fair grounds late September.

For a full schedule and location, visit the WVDEP's website.