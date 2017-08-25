Virginia Fugitive & 2 Wanted Men Out of Bluefield Arrested in Morgantown

A fugitive from Virginia and two wanted men from Bluefield were arrested in Morgantown early Friday morning.

Raymond King, 25, was identified by the Morgantown Police at approximately 2 a.m. in the area of Wall Street as a fugitive from Montgomery and Giles counties of Virginia. King was wanted for failure to appear, burglary, and grand larceny, police said.

During his arrest, King was found to be in possession of a handgun and approximately 28 grams of marijuana, police said. He was booked into the North Central Regional Jail as a fugitive and is currently awaiting extradition. He now also faces a felon in possession of a firearm charge.

Jaray Williams, 20, was also arrested and identified with King, according to the Morgantown Police Department. He was wanted on warrants out of Bluefield for first-degree robbery and conspiracy.

Ahmad Hamlin, 19, was found to be armed with a stolen handgun out of Bluefield and 36 grams of marijuana, according to the Morgantown Police Department. Officers on foot patrol saw Hamlin in an altercation with security outside of HQ Nightclub at approximately 12 a.m., police said.

Police discovered that Hamlin was wanted on first-degree robbery and conspiracy charges out of Bluefield while performing a records check. He is now also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, concealing stolen property, and possession of marijuana.

Hamlin is currently in the North Central Regional Jail.