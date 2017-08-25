Free Legal Advice Hotline

Flood clean up can require a lot of time and money, and sometimes legal help.

A number of local law organizations have banded together to provide free legal advice for flood victims.

Low income callers who qualify for help through the hotline will be matched with West Virginia lawyers who've volunteered to provide free limited legal help.

"It's very broad. Anything that they have been affected with through the flood or through the storms, they can contact this hotline and find the answers or find someone who can direct them to the answers," said District Representative at the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division Brittany Fink.

The hotline number is 877-331-4259.