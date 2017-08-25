FEMA ans SBA Provide Flood Assistance

For those affected by the flood, business owners, renters or individual home owners, the road to government assistance starts with registration.

"The first step is always call 1-800-621-3362, or you can get online and register," said FEMA Media Relations Specialist Rossyveth Rey.

That registration allows FEMA to start the process to determine how they can help. FEMA, along with the U.S. Small Business Administration have set up camp at Farmington's Oakhurst Church of Christ where both organizations are meeting with people in person.

The SBA works with small business owners, renters and home owners who've been referred to them by FEMA.

"When we have a president's declaration such as we have now in West Virginia, we work to provide assistance to survivors in the form long-term, low interest loans," said SBA Public Affairs Specialist Sandra Lawson.

Those loans loans can be distributed for a number of reasons.

"Businesses can also apply if they had physical damages, if they lived in the four primary counties that were impacted. They can apply for assistance if they lost business, they can apply for working capital assistance," Lawson said.

FEMA can provide financial assistance as well, including grants. They also help with food stamps, house damage, car damage and more.

"The process depends on the damage to the person. We have plenty of assistance programs," said Rey.

To learn more about how you can get assistance visit FEMA's website, here, or SBA's website, here.