Fairmont Paving Project Continues

Many local municipalities use the summer and early fall to make repairs around the city.

This year the City of Fairmont's paving project is more expansive than ever.

The city plans to pave about 15 miles worth of roads and alleys, and will spend about $1.9 million.

City Manager Robin Gomez said the project will help increase quality of life and tourism in the area.

"[A city,] that they want to live in, that they want to invest in, that visitors want to spend some time in and clearly access to the city and having roads that are paved and not full of potholes and are nice to drive on is clearly a big help," said Gomez.

The project is projected to end in October. Currently about 30 percent of roads are complete.