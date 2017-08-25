Shinnston's Frontier Days Continues

Looking to be outside this weekend?

Frontier Days in Shinnston has plenty to offer.

The festival continues Friday night and Saturday with live music and entertainment.

Frontier Days offers carnival rides, good food and much more. The City of Shinnston said they anticipate a big crowd on Friday following the football game and is really excited for Saturday's events.

Speaking of football, a former WVU player will take the stage Saturday night.

"We have bands all day tomorrow and then Owen Schmidt will be here tomorrow night 8 o'clock so he is bringing Union Sound Treaty. They are a band for Morgantown and he is playing with them so that should be a good crowd too and we are looking forward to it," said AJ Hammond, community development director.

In addition to music, Saturday's events include the 2nd annual Tractor, Vehicle and Machinery Show.

