New to Main Street: 'Parents As Teachers' Finds New Home

A local program has a new home on Main Street in Clarksburg. It's called Parents as Teachers and its teaching the community its mission.

"We come into your homes twice a month, more if needed to make sure you feel empowered as a parent, that your child is meeting all their milestones and developmental needs are being met. If we see delays, we have activities and books that focus in on what is directly going on with your child," said Megan Barker, program manager.

From practicing letters, to reading books and making crafts, the program is based on three main initiatives, all to develop positive family habits.

"Parents as Teachers, we focus on family well being, parent-child interaction and developmental planning and parenting so we try our lesson plans hit all three of those. They have a very structured lesson plan. We go from the activities, we take extra activities and every child gets a book," explained Barker.

The program works to prepare children for their first day in the classroom.

"Our main goal is school readiness. We start as early as prenatal and there are signs, studies that will prove that the earlier you start the more ready they are," added Barker.

Barker said the program hopes to open the door so that parents and children can grow, learn, and succeed in different social situations.

"As long as that child feels safe and comfortable in a mixed group of people and interacting with others, then they are more open to share and to learn and just to integrate themselves into society," said Barker.

For more information on Parents as Teachers, visit 127 West Main Street in Clarksburg.