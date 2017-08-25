1 Flown Following Vehicle Accident on Route 33 Near Norton

One person was flown to the hospital after an accident in Randolph County Friday afternoon, according to 911 officials.

The accident occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Route 33 near the Norton exit, officials said. A vehicle and motorcycle collided while travelling west toward Buckhannon near Leslie Equipment.

Traffic is restricted to one lane heading west on Route 33 as crews clean up the accident.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Department, West Virginia State Police, Randolph County EMS, and the Coalton, Elkins, and Junior Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.