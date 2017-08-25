1 Flown Following Vehicle Accident on Route 33 Near Norton - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

1 Flown Following Vehicle Accident on Route 33 Near Norton

Posted: Updated:
By Lacey Palmer, Assignment Editor
Connect
MGN Online MGN Online
NORTON -

One person was flown to the hospital after an accident in Randolph County Friday afternoon, according to 911 officials.

The accident occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Route 33 near the Norton exit, officials said. A vehicle and motorcycle collided while travelling west toward Buckhannon near Leslie Equipment.

Traffic is restricted to one lane heading west on Route 33 as crews clean up the accident.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Department, West Virginia State Police, Randolph County EMS, and the Coalton, Elkins, and Junior Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.