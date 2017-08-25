Bell Ringing Held in Remembrance of Students at West Virginia University

West Virginia University held a bell-ringing ceremony Friday afternoon in remembrance of students Moses Lawer-Yolar, Matthew McCoy, and Jacob McCreesh, who passed away this summer.

Family, friends and members of the University attended.

A certificate was presented to the families by President Gee and Dean of Students Corey Farris, honoring the students' lives and the contributions they made to the University.

The bell-ringing was coordinated by the Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Phi Omega.