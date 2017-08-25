Bell Ringing Held in Remembrance of Students at West Virginia Un - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Bell Ringing Held in Remembrance of Students at West Virginia University

Posted: Updated:
By Megan Hudock, Monongalia and Preston County Reporter
Connect
MORGANTOWN -

West Virginia University held a bell-ringing ceremony Friday afternoon in remembrance of students Moses Lawer-Yolar, Matthew McCoy, and Jacob McCreesh, who passed away this summer.  

Family, friends and members of the University attended.

A certificate was presented to the families by President Gee and Dean of Students Corey Farris, honoring the students' lives and the contributions they made to the University. 

The bell-ringing was coordinated by the Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Phi Omega.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.