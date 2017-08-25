Fairmont Man Sentenced to Prison on Sexual Abuse, Drug & Neglect Charges

A Fairmont man was sentenced to 12 to 30 years in prison Friday for sexually abusing, soliciting, and providing drugs to two children.

Joshua Lee, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust, one count of soliciting a minor via computer, one count of delivery of controlled substances to a person under the age of 18, and one count of child neglect creating risk of injury, according to the Fairmont Police Department.

Police said Lee was the subject of an ongoing investigation in which officers of the Three Rivers Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the Fairmont Police Department discovered that he was providing drugs to children between the ages of 14 and 15, who were staying with him at his home in Fairmont. Police said Lee was using these drugs to entice the children into a sexual relationship.

In November 2015, Lee was arrested and charged with the sexual abuse and solicitation of a 15-year-old girl. Authorities said he enticed the girl to engage in sexual activity with him while she had been staying at his house and had her send him nude photographs. Lee was acting as a person in a position of trust to the girl, as her parents allowed her to stay with him and his child.

The mother of the victim of sexual abuse spoke on her daughter's behalf Friday before Lee was sentenced, according to Marion County Prosecutor Jeffrey Freeman.

In January 2016, Lee was arrested for providing ecstasy, cocaine, and alcohol to minors, including his 15-year-old daughter, at parties he held at his home, which resulted in the delivery and child neglect charges.

Lee was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison on the sexual abuse charge and two to 10 years in prison on the solicitation charge, Freeman said. These sentences will run consecutively, totaling 12 to 30 years in prison.

Lee was also sentenced to one to 15 years in prison on the drug charge and one to five years on the child neglect charge, Freeman said. These sentences will run concurrently with the sexual abuse charge, Freeman said, which means he'll serve those sentences while he serves the 12 to 30 years.

Freeman said Lee is also subject to 20 years of extended supervision upon his release from prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Lee was also arrested in February 2017 for allegedly forcing a 5-year-old girl to touch him on four occasions in 2011, which is unrelated to the case in which he was just sentenced.