Morgantown Reloads after Run to State Semifinals

Morgantown ended a drought last season by stringing together two playoff wins and reaching the state semis, before falling to eventual champ Martinsburg. But many stars from that team have graduated, leaving the Mohigans with just two returning starters on offense. That means second year head coach Matt Lacy will simplify things.

“This year, we’ve kind of scaled it back and got more to the pound and ground football that Morgantown High is accustomed to,” said Lacy.

The Mohigans also learned just weeks before the preseason that their starting quarterback was leaving.

Logan Holgorsen’s transfer led to a big change at another skill position. Junior wide receiver Aaron Alvarez was named the starting quarterback, and Lacy said he picked things up quickly because of his experience as a receiver.

“Aaron has just done a phenomenal job," said Lacy. "We as a staff think, honestly, every day, he’s gotten better and better.”

Added senior wide receiver Drew Lowery: “He knows all the routes, he knows exactly what we’re thinking. It’s a good combination.”

More starters return on defense, and the former defensive coordinator Lacy expects that unit won’t miss a beat.

“This group of seniors, they know the system," said Lacy. "They’re comfortable with it, so it actually allows us to do a little bit more.”

These young Mohigans don’t want to treat 2017 as a bridge year. After making a deep run to the playoffs, they worked even harder in the offseason to stay sharp for another run.

“And so it showed these younger guys what it takes to succeed," said Lacy, "and I think we can get back to those winning ways that Morgantown High is accustomed to.”