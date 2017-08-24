West VIrginia Speaker of the House Visits Mannington

Speaker of the House, Tim Armstead stopped in Mannington Thursday evening as part of his tour across the flood affected areas.

He met with member from the House of Delegates of Marion County to discuss how he will assist them in bringing the community back from the devastation the flooding caused on July 29th.

Delegates assured him that volunteerism runs deep in West Virginia, but funding will also be a large help to get individuals back on their feet.

"We want to help them to get their lives back to normal, and to even help them to come out on the other side of this tragedy even stronger as communities and I think that's what we saw from the flooding last year and we want to do anything we can to help that be the case here as well," said Tim Armstead, Speaker of the House of Delegates for West Virginia.

Armstead says the first priority is to rebuild and return people back to living in their homes , followed by rebuilding the community.