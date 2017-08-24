Frontier Days Festival Brings Community Together

Frontier Days Festival well underway in Shinnston and Featuring the Davisson Brothers Band Thursday night.The festival started back up in 2007 after being absent for several years.

Live music, carnival rides and plenty of food vendors are on hand to stratify your carnival cravings. Frontiers Day’s is free for everyone and provides families some great nights of fun and entertainment.A bright history in Shinnston started with the settlement of the Levi Shinn Family in 1778. Frontier Days got its start originally then the city celebrated its 100th Birthday. Former celebration “Centennial Days” grew into what people know as today’s Frontier Days Festival.

“It’s a great homecoming for everybody from town, people who’ve moved away they’re able to come back, see friends, family that they’ve grown up with. So its been a great opportunity to bring everyone together, just have people make new memories, celebrate the old ones, just a really cool thing in a small community to have a festival like this,” said Shinnston Community Director, A.J. Hammond.

Plenty of family fun still left all week at Shinnston’s Frontier Day’s Festival with performances from Glen Shelton and Owen Schmitt to name a few. The festival wraps up Saturday night.