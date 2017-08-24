Gluten Free Bakery Opens in Morgantown

A completely gluten free Bakery has just opened in Morgantown.

Daisy Moon Bakery is a one of a kind Pasticceria-style bakery in the area.

The business is unique as an allergen and food conscious bakery.

All of the desserts, breads, and baked goods are gluten free.

"I think it's really special that people who are Celiac or gluten free, or who have just shifted into this lifestyle, that they have a place where they know that they can walk into and be safe. That's as far as what goes into their bellies, but also just the environment that we create here," said Nadia Pinna, Owner.

Daisy Moon Bakery is located at 119 Pleasant Street. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. , and Friday and Saturday, 11 A.M. to 9 P.M.