New Boutique Open In Buckhannon

A boutique in Upshur County has opened its doors to the public.

Tateep Unique Boutique in Buckhannon has been open since earlier this summer.

Owner Lisa Hulver offers both women's clothing and accessories as well and some antiques.

Hulver and her husband had been looking to open a business in Buckhannon, and said she's been glad to open in such a welcoming community.

"It's awesome. This community pulls together, everyone supports one another, you walk down the street, you've got all kinds of nice shops and wonderful people," said Hulver.

The boutique will host an open house starting next Thursday at its Main Street location in Buckhannon.