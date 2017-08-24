Upshur County Bringing Drug Dog To BUHS

High school students at Buckhannon-Upshur High School have been back in class for about two weeks now, but they still have a new addition to look forward to this year. The Upshur County Sheriff's Department has partnered with the schools and the county commission to bring in a new canine officer to the school. PRO Officer Rocky Hebb said his department was looking for a way to keep the school drug free.

"So we put our heads together and thought, 'How can we do more to keep drugs from coming in, and if there's any in, to get it out?' And we thought why not a canine?" said Hebb.

The new dog is in training right now, and with the name Buck, he'll be a perfect fit for the Upshur County school. Hebb will use him for random drug searches, as well as for visits to other county schools. And while the idea has received support from officials, Hebb said the community has been getting behind the idea, too.

"What I love is that fact that you have citizens that are just all the time wanting to help with obtaining the canine for the schools. I mean, we've got people out there that are bringing in and giving donations for the support of it," Hebb said.

BUHS Principal Eddie Vincent has supported the plan since first approached about it earlier this year. He said having a drug dog on hand in the school will help make it the safe place that some students need, and may not have otherwise.

"We can't really control a lot of the stuff of where our kids are coming from and what's going on in our community, but we are definitely trying to control what happens in the building, and we're trying to make this the safest, best place they can be," said Vincent.